Menu

Romain LABBE CHEVALLEY

Vélizy-Villacoublay

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Eiffage Construction Grands Projets - Apprenti conducteur de travaux

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2015 - maintenant

  • SRC - Assistant ingénieur travaux

    Chevilly-Larue 2015 - 2015 Chargé des lots étanchéité, ravalement de façade, menuiserie extérieure et curage

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :