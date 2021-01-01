Retail
Romain LABBE CHEVALLEY
Romain LABBE CHEVALLEY
Vélizy-Villacoublay
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Eiffage Construction Grands Projets
- Apprenti conducteur de travaux
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2015 - maintenant
SRC
- Assistant ingénieur travaux
Chevilly-Larue
2015 - 2015
Chargé des lots étanchéité, ravalement de façade, menuiserie extérieure et curage
Formations
ESITC Cachan
Cachan
2015 - maintenant
L3 SPI GC
Alternance en conduite de travaux chez eiffage construction grand projet
Université Cergy Pontoise
Cergy Pontoise
2011 - 2014
DUT Génie civil
Réseau
Caroline CASTILLO
Ce2i GROUPE EIFFAGE
Christophe LEMONNIER
Jonathan ALLMANG
Nicolas BORYS
Romain BAILLERGEAU
Sophie SAMMUT
Steve FERNANDES
Thierry BROWET
