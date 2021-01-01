Menu

Romain LANGLOIS

Villeneuve d'Ascq

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Etudiant à l'IAE Lille en Master II MB2I spécialisation Marketing, Business to Business International et Innovation.
Je recherche activement un stage de 6 mois, spécialisé en marketing, management, gestion de projet, développement commercial et communication, étude de marché, chef produit, innovation.

I’m currently student in Master II MB2I at IAE LILLE: Marketing BtoB, International and Innovation. I am looking for an internship for 6 months next 7th of March 2016.
I want to work in innovative product or service on an international level.

Mes compétences :
Management commercial
Communication
Marketing
Webmarketing
Microsoft Office
Gestion de projet
Stratégie de communication
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing B2B
Marketing stratégique
Gestion de la relation client

Entreprises

  • Decathlon - Vendeur sportif

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2014 - 2015 Vente - mise en rayon - gestion des flux - commendes - gestion clientèle - déménagement rayon

  • Ambiances et spa - Responsable marketing et gestion de site

    2014 - 2014 Développement Marketing, Gestion de site, création de partenariat, création de support commerciaux, communication

  • Lille Karting Indoor - Commissaire de piste

    Montbonnot St Martin 2012 - 2014

  • Opluvia - Stagiaire

    2012 - 2012 démarchage en B to B et B to C
    création fichier client
    suivis phoning et mailing
    création de publipostage
    modification de l'offre
    recrutement

  • Famille - Au-pair

    2010 - 2011 Au Pair pendant 1 an à Londres dans une famille de 4 enfants

  • Aroeven et échanges & découvertes - Animateur et directeur adjoint

    2008 - 2011 Animateur et directeur adjoint pour des enfants de 6 à 18 ans :
    Travail pédagogique, recrutement, organisation de séjour, gestion d’équipe, gestion du camp

  • Devred - Vendeur

    LONGUEAU 2007 - 2007 Vendeur en prêt-à-porter pour homme :
    Conseil client, service client, gestion des stocks, réceptions des produits, facing

Formations

