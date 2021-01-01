Romain LANGLOIS

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lille
Etudiant à l'IAE Lille en Master II MB2I spécialisation Marketing, Business to Business International et Innovation.
Je recherche activement un stage de 6 mois, spécialisé en marketing, management, gestion de projet, développement commercial et communication, étude de marché, chef produit, innovation.
I’m currently student in Master II MB2I at IAE LILLE: Marketing BtoB, International and Innovation. I am looking for an internship for 6 months next 7th of March 2016.
I want to work in innovative product or service on an international level.
Mes compétences :
Management commercial
Communication
Marketing
Webmarketing
Microsoft Office
Gestion de projet
Stratégie de communication
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing B2B
Marketing stratégique
Gestion de la relation client