Romain LELUC

Paris

En résumé

Engineer with an extensive experience of Watchmaking industry. Advanced skills in Customer Service, Organisational project management & Supply Chain.
I get my motivation in new value creation challenges for our final customers with building and maintaining a high performing team.
Entrepreneur, dynamic with good adaptability, I have been working on an online MBA to expend my business knowledge.

Mes compétences :
Amélioration Continue
Finance d'entreprise
Horlogerie
Supply chain
Planification
Gestion de projet
ERP
Approvisionnement
Lean management
Microsoft Excel
Gestion relation partenaires
Gestion du stress

Entreprises

  • Van Cleef & Arpels - Watches Spare Parts Administrator

    Paris 2016 - maintenant

  • Audemars Piguet - Senior Procurement Engineer

    2012 - 2016

  • Audemars Piguet - Supply Chain Project Manager

    2012 - 2012

  • AREVA Cezus - Lean Manufacturing Leader

    Paris La Defense 2011 - 2011

