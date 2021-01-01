Romain LELUC

Engineer with an extensive experience of Watchmaking industry. Advanced skills in Customer Service, Organisational project management & Supply Chain.
I get my motivation in new value creation challenges for our final customers with building and maintaining a high performing team.
Entrepreneur, dynamic with good adaptability, I have been working on an online MBA to expend my business knowledge.
Mes compétences :
Amélioration Continue
Finance d'entreprise
Horlogerie
Supply chain
Planification
Gestion de projet
ERP
Approvisionnement
Lean management
Microsoft Excel
Gestion relation partenaires
Gestion du stress