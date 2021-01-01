Romain LENCLOS

2014 - maintenantDrafting vessel mobilization procedure.
Compile technical constraints and ensure proper calculation is done for vessel stability, access to equipment, vessels capacity…
Liaise with package and procurement team to ensure proper mobilization of equipment onboard vessels.
Identify and communicate logistics constraints during the project.
Ensure HLV decklayout for transportation, review HLV procedures with subcontractors and organize support for operation.
Draft of a global mobilization plan for transportation vessels and construction vessels.
Prepare mobilization plan with cargo lifting and seafastening.
Following of mobilization operation on site during operation.