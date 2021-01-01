Menu

Romain LENCLOS

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Chaine logistique
Pétrole
Production industrielle
Transport international
Levage
Logistique
subsea

Entreprises

  • Technip (vulcain ing) - Marine Mobilization Engineer

    2014 - maintenant Drafting vessel mobilization procedure.
    Compile technical constraints and ensure proper calculation is done for vessel stability, access to equipment, vessels capacity…
    Liaise with package and procurement team to ensure proper mobilization of equipment onboard vessels.
    Identify and communicate logistics constraints during the project.
    Ensure HLV decklayout for transportation, review HLV procedures with subcontractors and organize support for operation.
    Draft of a global mobilization plan for transportation vessels and construction vessels.
    Prepare mobilization plan with cargo lifting and seafastening.
    Following of mobilization operation on site during operation.

  • TOTAL - Ingénieur logistique - TEP Qatar

    COURBEVOIE 2012 - 2013

Formations

  • Ecole Polytechnique De Montréal (Montréal)

    Montréal 2009 - 2011 Gestion de risque

    Double diplôme maîtrise recherche.

  • Institut National Polytechnique

    Grenoble 2007 - 2011 Ingénierie de la Chaîne Logistique

