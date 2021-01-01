Menu

Romain LENOBLE

Paris

Entreprises

  • Evolis - Immobilier d'Entreprise - Consultant sénior

    Paris 2011 - maintenant

  • Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals - Représentant de services - Bogotá - Colombie

    Montville 2010 - 2010 -Représentant de services sur l'axe Canada, US, Amérique latine.

Formations

  • Pace University Lubin School Of Business (New York, Ny)

    New York, Ny 2011 - 2011 International Marketing and Global Management - Management Minor (concentration Entrepreneurship) - New York, Ny

  • Pontificia Universidad Javeriana (Bogota)

    Bogota 2010 - 2010 Bogotá, Colombie

  • ELSIS (Sydney)

    Sydney 2009 - 2009 Sydney, Australie

  • EUROMED Management Toulon - Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et Technologie (ESCT)

    Toulon 2008 - 2011 Msc. Ingénieur d'affaires

  • IUT Toulon Var (La Garde)

    La Garde 2007 - 2009

