Romain LESACHER
Romain LESACHER
SAINT MALO
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Saint-Malo
En résumé
Entreprises
MOGADOR INFORMATIQUE
- Président
SAINT MALO
2014 - maintenant
Orditherapeute
- >Technicien
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Professionnel Coëtlogon
Rennes
2002 - 2003
LYCEE TECHNIQUE MAUPERTUIS
Saint Malo
2000 - 2002
Réseau
Alexis DAVID
Emmanuelle GANON
Florian LEFEUVRE
Francois-Regis PASTOL
Julie LEBLANC
Laëtitia AGOYER
Sandrine TROLET-QUÉRÉ
Servane COMBABESSOU
Vincent GAILLARD
Virginie HEUSSNER
