Roofing Contractors FIND A ROOFER TO REPAIR YOUR ROOF

Roof Wise Dublin are a family direct business with adroit experience in the roofing trade. We have been in the roofing trade before the early Eighties. Specialising in New Roof Installations, Flat Roofing, Fibreglass Roofing, Skylight Installations, Roof Repairs and Gutter Installations.



We have worked upon many roofing projects whatever over Dublin through the years, with some recent, notable projects creature the Rotunda hospital.



We are a trusted supporter of Trustist, Proven Expert and Showing Local and we are adequately insured. We always put our customers first and have the funds for a free call out and roof inspection behind any roof enquiry.



We work throughout all the areas around Leinster including such places as Kildare, Dublin, Meath, Offaly and Wicklow....



Fixing tiles on roofs can be no question important as they are one of the major reasons you might get a leak in your roof. A slipped or missing tile can cause all sorts of problems and we are upon hand to try and repair that roof leak for you.



If we have to replace your roof tile, we will attempt to gain a matching tile but ensure the quality of the tile is not comprised. The same applies if we are putting on a further roof for you regardless if its a felt roof, fibre glass roof, rubber or a other slate tiled roof. Here are some of the best roofing tile choices we use subsequently fixing roofs.



Here are several kinds of roofs. Each can be made of every other materials, and each has advantages and disadvantages, depending on the climate, the builders budget, the availability of materials, and the ease of construction. To make a great decision regarding the nice of roof to be used, the builder needs to know:



· the basic roof styles; their advantages and disadvantages for the local climate and environment;



· the kinds of materials suitable for each roof style;



· how to design and construct each roof style.



Roof styles and their functions



All roofs provide recommendation from the elements: sun, rain, wind, dust, heat, cold, and animals and insects. But each different nice of roof protects next to some things bigger than others. In auxiliary the stand-in roof styles tweak in their durability and ease of construction.



There are four basic roof styles:



· flat: the roof helpfully lies flat across the summit of the buildings walls;



· shed: the roof is built at a upset angle, generally from 10-30°.



· gable or double-pitched: the roof forms a triangle on peak of the building. Gable roofs are a immersion of two shed roofs, each starting from the opposite sides of the building in the tune of the similar angle or pitch, hence, double-pitched;



· hipped: hipped roofs are gable roofs that have been pitched upon the ends of the building as competently as the sides.



FLAT ROOFS



Flat roofs are generally the most hard to construct and the least customary of roof styles, especially in buildings wider than 4-5 m.



Here are some of their principal disadvantages:



because they are flat they tend to sag in the middle unless pure very mighty support: the most common forms of support, wooden or reinforced real beams, must be heavy to be strong; as a result they are hard to lift into place; reinforced genuine or oppressive wood columns may when be used to sustain flat roofs. However, columns edit usable find inside the building;

flat roofs tend to support snow or rain; this increases the weight upon the beams and walls and leads to leaks and warping;

flat roofs tend to lift in wind and must be securely tied to the building; in areas with aggressive storms, flat roofs are dangerous.



The on your own advantage of flat roofs is that they can provide further living circulate above buildings in dry, desert-like areas.



SHED ROOFS



Shed roofs are generally easier to maintain than flat roofs. They are usually the least expensive and the easiest style of roof to build.



Because of their pitch (angle), they shed water easily and are particularly great in warm. rainy climates well ahead no snow.



Shed roofs are slightly less subject to wind pressure than flat roofs. However, in stormy areas they must still be very securely tied all along to the walls.



GABLE ROOFS



Gable roofs use more materials, require more care in design, and are more expensive than shed roofs.



However, they can be built over large areas (buildings exceeding 10 m. wide) without stifling beam or column hold because they are made of relatively roomy materials and are enormously strong.



Gable roofs are much less affected by wind than flat or shed roofs and are appropriately better-suited to areas with mighty storms.



In addition, gable roofs have plenty money excellent insulation against heat and cold. In areas with frosty nights or seasons, the triangle formed by the double arena above the ceiling helps hold the heat in at night. In very hot areas, gable roofs that are ventilated have the opposite effect: they pass heat out of the building quickly, thus helping to keep it cool.



In general, gable roofs are the best, and most energetic style whenever they are within the builders budget.



HIPPED ROOFS



Hipped roofs present more protection against wind upon the ends of a building than complete gable roofs.



But this is their and no-one else advantage beyond the further roof styles. Hipped roofs are harder to design, harder to construct and use more materials than any other roof style.



Roof materials



Roof materials fall into two categories: those that are used for the frame and support, and those that are used as the roof covering.



WOD



Wood is the most common material used for roof frames and supports because it is strong and easy to show with. When the covering material will be heavy (tile, for example), wood may be the lonely practical material for the frame and preserve of the roof.



One caution: before planning to construct a wood frame, or to use wood beams for roof-support, make certain that wood is comprehensible in pleasing quantity and size. Wood beams must be at least 5 x 15 cm., and wood used in frame construction should be at least 5 x 10 cm. To estimate the quantities of wood needed for any roof design, see pages 107-114 on roof construction plans.



BAMBOO



Bamboo is an excellent frame material, especially where resistance to wind and earthquake are important concerns. It is light, flexible, and strong.



Where large species of bamboo are available, they can be cut to make tiles for a roof covering.



TILE



Tile roof coverings are also utterly heavy. The materials and labor Eager make tile no question expensive. Tile roofs should not be used in earthquake zones.



REINFORCED CONCRETE



This kind of roof is seldom needed upon small buildings. If it is required, an engineer must be consulted on its design.



CORRUGATED METAL OR ASBESTOS



Corrugated iron, aluminum, zinc and asbestos sheets have several advantages as roof coverings:



they are very light;

they are simple to use upon shed or gable roofs;

they are usually leak-free;

they are relatively fireproof;

aluminum sheets are rust-free.



On the supplementary hand, they have some disadvantages, especially upon flat roofs:



· they are frosty in winter and hot in the summer;

· they rust (except for asbestos and aluminum);

· they are noisy during rain;

· they tend to tear away easily during muggy storms or wind;

· asbestos has been identified as a easily reached cause of cancer.



THATCH



Thatch is an Eager and within your means covering for wood or bamboo frames. It is light. In addition, it provides augmented insulation against heat and it is quieter than metal. However, thatch will not last as long as other roof coverings, especially in wet climates. It is then easily infested by animals and insects unless treated in the same way as an working insecticide.



Construction details for roofs



FLAT ROOFS



Flat roofs are built in three major steps:



STEP 1: Placement of the beams across the width of the building: Wood beams should be not quite 5cm x 15cm. If bamboo is used beams should be made from the thickest stalks available. For muggy materials such as tile. place the beams at least all 0.6 1.0 m. For lighter covering materials, the beams can be slightly supplementary apart if desired. Each beam should be as long as the building is wide plus down overhang on both sides of the building.Flat roofs



STEP 2: Place purlins across the beams: Purlins are horizontal pieces of a roof frame that maintain either the roof covering material (in flat and shed roofs), or the pitched rafters (in a gabled or tripped roof). Each purlin should be as long as the building lead the length of overhang upon both ends of the building



STEP 3: Cover the roof subsequent to the planned covering material, tying, bolting, nailing, or lashing it securely to the purling.



SHED ROOFS



Shed roofs can be built in two ways. Either way, the beams for preserve can be both thinner and other apart than for flat roofs:



· If one wall going next to the building is on culmination of the other, the shed roof can be built next beam supports when flat roofs;



· A much stronger shed roof can be built if the building walls are level. Beams are laid across the walls. Then pitched rafters made of 5 x 10 cm. wood planks are supported inclined by four struts. Finally, the purlins are attached as in the flat roof and the covering material is tied to the purling:



GABLE (DOUBLE-PITCHED) ROOFS



Gable roofs are supported by lighthearted weight wood, bamboo, or steel structures called trusses. Basically trusses are triangular shapes strengthened by struts that support distribute the weight of the roof and the force of wind, rain, snow, and earthquake evenly.



