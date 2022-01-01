Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Rosemonde APATA
Ajouter
Rosemonde APATA
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Société
- Ingénieur Commercial
maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Akoube KOI N'GBESSO ULRICH
Christophe DOULOUROU
Dick Stéphane ADOU
Group Global Company Investimentos GGC
Kouassi BLA
Landry OKOU
Yahiguéré.djénéba BANOU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z