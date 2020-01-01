Rouabeh MOHAMED ANOUER (GAFSA)

Mohamed Anouer Rouabeh

Born

25 February 1987 (age 33)

Tunisia

Occupation

producer/presenter



Mohamed Anouer Rouabeh (Arabic: ), (born Février 25, 1987 in Gafsa), is a Tunisian Figure Public and and producer.He specialized in his studies in computers, he was appointed for his own account for 8 years, and he also had experience in the field of media and journalism, where he established Radio Wap, and then he was assigned as a technician at the Phosphate Company of Gafsa in 2019 at the surface mine in MZINDA , he works in the technical office and also has a deep experience in designing websites and Software



He runs some Facebook pages and has previously helped and offered suggestions to some politicians and has extensive ties to this.



site web : https://www.mohamed-rouabeh.co/



account instagram :



https://www.instagram.com/mohamed_anouer.rouabeh/



page Facebook :



https://www.facebook.com/mohamedrouabeh.co/?ref=bookmarks



whats up : 0021622559942



Founder Radio Light FM.