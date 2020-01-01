Rouba AL NAZER

Mes compétences :
Project management
Software Asset management
Contract negotiation
Inventory Management
Software auditing
Risk management and compliance
Licensing
Entreprises
Aspera
- Global Software Asset Manager
2017 - maintenantHave in charge to manage software Asset management projetcs for main vendors (Microsoft, SAP, IBM etc.).
• Risk management and compliance, software auditing and contract negotiation simulations.
• Provide an advanced tracking for the deployment of the products using Smart Track Aspera tool.
EDF / ELEE
- Delivery Manager
Paris2016 - 2016Manage a team in support of Capitalization and Licensee Management department (CGL) to work on:
•Contracts management for all editors (IBM, SAP, Microsoft, Oracle, Software AG, Mega, Adobe etc.),
•Monitoring and reporting SAM activities,
•Establish periodic risk management and compliance for all the deployed products,
•Establish the new business projects license demands to preview the new contracts negotiations,
•License desk requests, etc.
Elee
- Team Manager / Project manager
La Défense2015 - 2016Manage a team working for clients on:
• Software Asset management for main vendors (Microsoft, Oracle, etc.).
• Risk management and compliance, software auditing and contract negotiation simulations.
• SAM Tool implementation, Inventory Management.
Elee
- Project Manager
La Défense2014 - 2015Starting with the design and implementation of a SAM software Tools. I had in charge the responsibility to define the features tools specifications with the client, estimate the resource and budget, time scale of features delivery, specify the quality of the product, ensure the use of the product
CEA/grenoble
- Phd, Signal Processing engineer
2010 - 2013Online battery electrical impedance identification: application for electric or hybrid vehicles.
• State of the art of existing methods for battery indicators : SOC, SOH
• Study of the usefulness of the electrical impedance for battery indicators estimation
• Development of a special algorithm solving the initialization and convergence problems of standard algorithms
• Use broadband signals for nonparametric identification of the impedance.
• During this period, managing three master trainees.
Kalman filterfor SOH estimation throug battery electrical impedance
Passive battery impedance identification
geometric method for battery impedance estimation
Polytechnique de Lille
- Engineer training
2010 - 2010Integration of sensors onboard the RobuCar platform for multi-sensor fusion architecture for autonomous vehicle application:
Telemeter:
* The study of the technical documentation of the rangefinder and PCI-PU ARCNET card.
* Establishment of a point to point communication between the laser and the PC.
* The realization of a Boot driver for the PCI card.
* The creation of HMI (Human Machine Interface)
* all treatments must be real-time where the use of multithreaded programming
GPS septentrio PolaRx2 @:
* Retrieve all the data from this special receiver
* Save the data to a text file
* Sava the date of all the data received GPS time and time PC
* Prepare the file to be used in an algorithm for calculating the position
* The programming languages used are C, C ++ and Matlab