Roxane BEAUFILS

  • Beaufix Photography
  • photographe

Dinan

En résumé

Photographe professionnelle de mariages et portraits

Entreprises

  • Beaufix Photography - Photographe

    Autre | Dinan (22100) 2022 - maintenant

  • Restaurant L'appaloosa - Serveuse

    Autre | Trélivan (22100) 2021 - 2022

  • Restaurant La Datcha - Serveuse

    Autre | Val-d'Isère (73150) 2019 - 2020

  • CHR-Avenue.com - Animatrice webmarketing

    Marketing | Thouaré-sur-Loire (44470) 2017 - 2019 Amélioration du SEO et du SMO pour différents sites web

  • Bureau Vallée - Conseillère

    Les Clayes Sous Bois 2017 - 2017 Vente, mise en rayon, réception de marchandises, gestion des stocks, caisse

  • Chr-avenue - Stagiaire webmarketing

    Thouaré-sur-Loire (44470) 2017 - 2017 Approches SEO
    Rédaction de contenus web
    Gestion et animation des réseaux sociaux (community management)

  • Bureau Vallée - Emploi saisonnier

    Autre | Vertou (44120) 2016 - 2016

  • E-Alchimie - Stagiaire

    Carquefou 2016 - 2016

  • Kiabi - Conseillère de vente

    Autre | Saint-Nazaire (30200) 2014 - 2016

  • Angleterre - Fille au pair

    2014 - 2014

Formations

  • IUT Vannes (Vannes)

    Vannes 2016 - 2017 Licence professionnelle e-commerce et marketing numérique

  • IUT Saint Nazaire

    Saint Nazaire 2014 - 2016 DUT Techniques de Commercialisation

  • Northampton College (Northampton)

    Northampton 2014 - 2014 PET (Preliminary English Test)

  • Lycée Notre Dame De Toutes Aides

    Nantes 2011 - 2013 Baccalauréat
