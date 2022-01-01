Retail
Roxane BEAUFILS
Roxane BEAUFILS
Beaufix Photography
photographe
Dinan
En résumé
Photographe professionnelle de mariages et portraits
Entreprises
Beaufix Photography
- Photographe
Autre | Dinan (22100)
2022 - maintenant
Restaurant L'appaloosa
- Serveuse
Autre | Trélivan (22100)
2021 - 2022
Restaurant La Datcha
- Serveuse
Autre | Val-d'Isère (73150)
2019 - 2020
CHR-Avenue.com
- Animatrice webmarketing
Marketing | Thouaré-sur-Loire (44470)
2017 - 2019
Amélioration du SEO et du SMO pour différents sites web
Bureau Vallée
- Conseillère
Les Clayes Sous Bois
2017 - 2017
Vente, mise en rayon, réception de marchandises, gestion des stocks, caisse
Chr-avenue
- Stagiaire webmarketing
Thouaré-sur-Loire (44470)
2017 - 2017
Approches SEO
Rédaction de contenus web
Gestion et animation des réseaux sociaux (community management)
Bureau Vallée
- Emploi saisonnier
Autre | Vertou (44120)
2016 - 2016
E-Alchimie
- Stagiaire
Carquefou
2016 - 2016
Kiabi
- Conseillère de vente
Autre | Saint-Nazaire (30200)
2014 - 2016
Angleterre
- Fille au pair
2014 - 2014
Formations
IUT Vannes (Vannes)
Vannes
2016 - 2017
Licence professionnelle e-commerce et marketing numérique
IUT Saint Nazaire
Saint Nazaire
2014 - 2016
DUT Techniques de Commercialisation
Northampton College (Northampton)
Northampton
2014 - 2014
PET (Preliminary English Test)
Lycée Notre Dame De Toutes Aides
Nantes
2011 - 2013
Baccalauréat
