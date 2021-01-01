S.f.joseph NITIEMA

Mes compétences :
Mécanique
Management
Informatique
Entreprises
Sogea Satom
- Stagiaire Gestionnaire du Matériel
RUEIL MALMAISON2019 - maintenant
Formations
2iE (Institut International D'Ingénierie De L'Eau Et De L'Environnement) (Ouagadougou)
Ouagadougou2018 - 2019BACHELOR TECHNOLOGIQUE
Ma passion dans cette formation est la gestion du parc matériel proprement dite , gérer et planifier les taches quotidiennes font parties intégrantes de ma personnalité .Donc bref je me trouve en symbiose avec la gestion