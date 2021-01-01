S-One Production is a production company that combines the services of an audio-visual studio ( large & medium broadcast), a production company, édition-catalogue and an specialised event company.



Since its inception end 2013, S-One Production contributed to the development of numerous artistic projects. From dream to reality, from the creation to the management, the knowledge and experience of the S-ONE team will be your best ally ever.



S-ONE Production is equipped with the latest high-technologies for film and music broadcast. The collaborations with numerous music producers and musicians has built and consolidated the experience and reputation of the S-ONE Production workteam.



Once the creative part of your project comes to the end, you will need to start promoting it. S-ONE Production can help you market your project and build a strategy. All services from graphic design to media plans & advice can be globally managed by the S-ONE Production team so that you can concentrate on your art and entertain your network without worrying about your campaigns and média-plans.



Rely on a creative and pragmatic team with S-ONE Production Gmbh



Kaama and Max, CEO of European Music Market, the parent company of Studio S-ONE and an entertainment service company providing management, business, studio, publishing and marketing services in the music industry, also offer experienced engineers an extended workshop in the subtleties of creating compelling EDM productions. These presentations are based on the over 15-years of experience Stephen has gained creating various techniques for mixing EDM.