Sabrina BISBAL
Sabrina BISBAL
NÎMES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BestDrive
- Représentante commercial
2017 - maintenant
Cultura
- Stagiaire Conseillère Vendeuse
Mérignac
2014 - 2016
- Conseils et ventes
- Merchandising, mise en rayon
- Mise en place d’opérations commerciales
- Management
Formations
CCI Sud Formation
Marguerittes
2016 - maintenant
Licence Responsable de Développement Commercial
Lycée Privée De La CCI, Nîmes
Nîmes
2014 - maintenant
Saint Vincent De Paul
Nîmes
2011 - 2014
Bac Pro Commerce
Réseau
Arnaud KOZIOL
Eric FEBVRE
Grau STEVEN
Grégory LUCIANI
Steven CHEREAU
