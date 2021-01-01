Retail
Sabrina BOAVISTA
Sabrina BOAVISTA
PARIS
En résumé
Entreprises
Société générale
- Conseillère clientele
PARIS
2016 - maintenant
Société Générale
- Chargée d'accueil
PARIS
2015 - 2016
LCL
- Chargée d'accueil
Villejuif
2013 - 2015
La Banque Postale
- Chargée d'accueil
Paris
2013 - 2013
Stage
Société Générale
- Chargée d'accueil
PARIS
2012 - 2012
Stage
La Banque Postale
- Chargée d'accueil
Paris
2011 - 2011
Formations
Lycée ORT
Villiers Le Bel
2010 - 2013
BTS Banque
Lycée Renée Cassin
Gonesse
2007 - 2010
Baccalauréat
Réseau
Cecilia BOAVISTA
Morgan FABRE
