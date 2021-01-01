Menu

Sabrina BOAVISTA

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Gonesse

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Société générale - Conseillère clientele

    PARIS 2016 - maintenant

  • Société Générale - Chargée d'accueil

    PARIS 2015 - 2016

  • LCL - Chargée d'accueil

    Villejuif 2013 - 2015

  • La Banque Postale - Chargée d'accueil

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Stage

  • Société Générale - Chargée d'accueil

    PARIS 2012 - 2012 Stage

  • La Banque Postale - Chargée d'accueil

    Paris 2011 - 2011

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :