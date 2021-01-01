Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sabrina BOFENNICHE
Ajouter
Sabrina BOFENNICHE
VILLAGE AFTIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
bureau d'affaire
- Juriste
2014 - maintenant
je suis juriste dans un bureau d'affaire, je suis licencié en droit économique et des affaires, master professionnelle en droit immobilier, avec certificat d'aptitude à la profession d'avocat.
un bureau d'affaire
- Juriste
2014 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Ibrahim SLIMANI
Louiza AOUZELLEG
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z