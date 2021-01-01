Retail
Sabrina BON
Sabrina BON
LESTREM
Entreprises
Stoelzle
- Assistante commerciale
1993 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure Des Cadres Et Techniciens (ESCT)
Cambrai
1988 - 1991
BTS + 1 année de spécialisation en marketing
Réseau
Marie-Pierre BOURGAIN
Romuald SEKA
Sebastien DUTILLEUL
