Sabrina CARDOT

En résumé

Self-motivated, creative and dynamic Marketing Professional, I graduated from EM Grenoble Business
School with a Master degree in Marketing and Consulting. With 8 years of experience in Marketing and
Communications, I am able to develop and roll out marketing plans and manage related projects on time
and within budget. Strategic and innovative mindset I am able to understand business drivers and
marketing objectives and implement aligned tactical activities. Team player with cross-cultural affinity and
out of the box thinking, I am highly versatile and adaptable to diverse work environments.

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Conseil
Relations Presse
Communication
Web
Sponsoring
PAO
Relations Publiques

Entreprises

  • Pix4D - Marketing Specialist

    2016 - maintenant

  • Glion Institute of Higher Education - Associate Brand Manager

    2015 - 2016 • Develop the strategy for global Glion marketing communications to stand out from competitors and meet the business objectives. Define and roll out the Marketing plan to implement lead & conversion activities.
    • Owner of the brand identity and guardian of the brand across all communications and channels (offline and online), drive the brand positioning and awareness activities, respecting the global guidelines but ensuring relevance and uniqueness in the different markets worldwide.
    • Communicate the strategy and work with the field network to lead and execute global initiatives and campaigns, but also define regional plans and activities for the brand.
    • Work with the Regional Directors to better build and drive program developments and create compelling program launch packages and engaging brand experiences.
    • Promote existing product/program portfolio and manage new products launch, including pricing strategy.
    • Work with the school and faculty leaders to better understand the Student Journey and broader student experiences on/off campus, stays abreast of market and student trends.
    • Manage the Marketing Coordinator to develop communication activities on campus for generating a unique experience for students and enhancing the brand image.
    • Manage the annual offline activities budget and the network of agencies.

  • Laureate Education - Brand Coordinator

    Baltimore 2012 - 2014 • Participate in the elaboration of the Marketing Plan and execute related tactical activities.
    • In collaboration with an advertising agency, develop a strategy for a new branding - including a repositioning and new messages - to be roll out across all communications.
    • Produce best-in-class material and tools within the new branding for the field network worldwide to be used for corporate communications, fairs and events.
    • Elaborate and manage advertising campaigns for local and international markets with the integration of the new positioning.
    • Analyze specific markets and related audiences to define global and local marketing strategies with a special focus on Western and Central Europe, Middle East and Asia regions.
    • Participate in new products launch and integration into the program range offer.
    • Strongly participate in the strategy and the launch of a new campus in London with the production of an advertising campaign and the creation of branded material for internal and external communication.
    • Manage and animate the Student Ambassador Program to enhance the brand image worldwide.
    • Collaborate with the Marketing Manager in global projects, reports and budget management.

  • GE Energy - Communications Specialist - Apprenticeship

    BELFORT CEDEX 2009 - 2011 • Assist in the brand strategy development to elaborate and produce in-house collaterals and marketing material.
    • Participate in the Press Relations management and elaborate media toolkits.
    • Assist in the elaboration and the organization of both internal and external events.
    • Manage the intranet and its content.
    • Participate in the management of the European Employee Magazine in coordination with an external agency. In charge of the editorial committee, the content production and the design management.

  • GE Energy - Communications Manager

    BELFORT CEDEX 2008 - 2012 • Define the brand & communication strategy aligned with the business drivers and the Steering Committee objectives.
    • Develop the marketing plans and communicate the strategy to the communication teams in Europe and act as a key touch-point to these teams.
    • Create communication material and lead multiple projects in graphic design, editorial and video production.
    • Manage the in-house production of the European Employee Magazine (10 000 copies, 4 languages, one hard copy and one interactive e-version), from content management to design creation.
    • Manage all GE’s events in Belfort and the region from the concept definition to the organization of the day. More than 1 event per month organized going from Customer meetings, Family Open Doors, New Year Ceremony, European Regions Assembly, Corporate events dedicated to health, HR, Volunteers or Integrity initiatives.
    • Manage online platforms (website, intranet and newsletter) and connect with stakeholders to obtain the information.
    • Develop a new intranet in collaboration with an external agency.
    • Lead the communication strategy and roll out related plans and activities for a global change management project impacting the company organization and operating systems.
    • Manage budgets and a network of agencies and suppliers.

  • Les Eurockéennes de Belfort, festival de musiques - Communication & Press Relations Assistant

    2007 - 2007 • Organize, prepare & animate the Music Festival.
    • Assist in the Press Relations management and the Press Conferences organization during the day.

  • Conseil de l'Europe - Communication & Public Relations Assistant

    Strasbourg 2006 - 2006 Manage the Open Days of the European Council & the European Court of Human Rights: Press Relations, Public Relations, Exhibitions, Communication plan and Media Planning.

Formations

Réseau

