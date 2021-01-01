Sabrina CARDOT

Self-motivated, creative and dynamic Marketing Professional, I graduated from EM Grenoble Business
School with a Master degree in Marketing and Consulting. With 8 years of experience in Marketing and
Communications, I am able to develop and roll out marketing plans and manage related projects on time
and within budget. Strategic and innovative mindset I am able to understand business drivers and
marketing objectives and implement aligned tactical activities. Team player with cross-cultural affinity and
out of the box thinking, I am highly versatile and adaptable to diverse work environments.
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Conseil
Relations Presse
Communication
Web
Sponsoring
PAO
Relations Publiques