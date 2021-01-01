Sabrina CHAPPELLET

Actually, I am interested in expanding my professional horizons by seeking new challenges and new career development opportunities.

For the past four years, I have been working as an R&D chemist in a dynamic industrial environment at ILFORD Imaging Switzerland. I manage different projects in our R&D department concerning the identification and synthesis of fluorescent compounds having high quantum yields. I also develop methods for the encapsulation of these luminescent compounds in various organic-inorganic matrices as SiO2 matrices, Zeolite or nanobeads polymer.



Mes compétences :

Chemistry

Chimie

Encapsulation

matériaux

Synthèse

Synthesis