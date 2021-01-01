Menu

Sabrina CHAPPELLET

FRIBOURG

En résumé

Actually, I am interested in expanding my professional horizons by seeking new challenges and new career development opportunities.
For the past four years, I have been working as an R&D chemist in a dynamic industrial environment at ILFORD Imaging Switzerland. I manage different projects in our R&D department concerning the identification and synthesis of fluorescent compounds having high quantum yields. I also develop methods for the encapsulation of these luminescent compounds in various organic-inorganic matrices as SiO2 matrices, Zeolite or nanobeads polymer.

Mes compétences :
Chemistry
Chimie
Encapsulation
matériaux
Synthèse
Synthesis

Entreprises

  • ILFORD Imaging Switzerland - Chimiste R&D

    2005 - maintenant Chimiste en recherche et développement dans la section Functional Optical Layers, ILFORD Imaging Switzerland, Marly, Switzerland.
    - Recherche: Identification et synthèse de composés fluorescents ayant de hauts rendements quantiques.
    Développement de méthodes pour l'encapsulation de composés fluorescents dans des matrices organique-inorganique(Zeolite, SiO2) et des billes de polymères (PMMA, PS)

  • Université de Genève, Switzerland - Post-doctoral position

    2003 - 2004 Groupe du Prof. Müller Paul, Déaprtement de chimie organique.
    - Recherche: Synthèse de produits éanntiomériquement purs à paritr de la réaction de cycloaddtion entre un composé diazo et un alcène catalyzée par des complexes de rhodium ou de ruthénium.

  • Queen's University (Ontario, CANADA) - Post-doctoral position

    2002 - 2002 Groupe du Dr. Crudden Cathleen, Organic department.
    - Recherche: Synthèse de matériaux hybrides organiques-inorganiques mésoporeux contenant des goupement chiraux dédiés à la catalyse hétérogène.

  • Université de Montpellier - PhD

    1998 - 2001 Thèse ausein du group du Professeur. R.J.-P. Corriu, Laboratoire de chimie moléculaire et organisation du solide. France
    - Recherche:"Synthèse et caractérisation de matériaux organique-inorganique à partir de bis-silanetriols et de polysiloxanes à partir de bis-silanediols"
    - Projet en collaboration avec Dow Corning

Formations

