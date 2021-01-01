Menu

Sabrina DELATTRE

ISSY LES MOULINEAUX

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
JavaScript
HTML
MySQL
Hibernate
Confluence
Git
Maven
Jira
Java
Ruby on Rails
Spring
Eclipse
JUnit
CSS
Oracle
SQL

Entreprises

  • Sierra Wireless - Software Engineer

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2015 - maintenant Application engineer (server side) in Professional Services team which is responsible of helping customers implementing and deploying their IoT solution using Sierra Wireless technologies

    - Design, development and testing of web-based software applications
    - Customer's needs analysis, specifications and tests plan documents writing
    - Developments of tools / demos based on AirVantage APIs
    - Technical support to customer

    Technologies:
    - Java, REST, NodeJS, OSGI
    - Ruby on Rails, JavaScript, jQuery, Bootstrap, CSS, LESS
    - Git
    - Amazon Web Services

  • Sierra Wireless - Software Engineer

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2009 - 2014 Conception and development of B2C solutions based on Sierra Wireless product (AirVantage M2M Operating Portal)

    Technologies:
    - Java, Oracle, MySQL, SOAP and REST Web Services, Hibernate, Spring, JUnit
    - Flex, JavaScript, jQuery, Velocity

  • Anyware Technologies - Java Eclipse Engineer

    2008 - 2009 Development of applications based on Eclipse platform.

    Technologies:
    - Eclipse Modeling technologies : EMF, GMF, GEF
    - openArchitectureWare (oAW)
    - SWT

Formations

