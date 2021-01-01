Sabrina DELATTRE

Mes compétences :
JavaScript
HTML
MySQL
Hibernate
Confluence
Git
Maven
Jira
Java
Ruby on Rails
Spring
Eclipse
JUnit
CSS
Oracle
SQL
Entreprises
Sierra Wireless
- Software Engineer
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX2015 - maintenantApplication engineer (server side) in Professional Services team which is responsible of helping customers implementing and deploying their IoT solution using Sierra Wireless technologies
- Design, development and testing of web-based software applications
- Customer's needs analysis, specifications and tests plan documents writing
- Developments of tools / demos based on AirVantage APIs
- Technical support to customer
Technologies:
- Java, REST, NodeJS, OSGI
- Ruby on Rails, JavaScript, jQuery, Bootstrap, CSS, LESS
- Git
- Amazon Web Services
Sierra Wireless
- Software Engineer
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX2009 - 2014Conception and development of B2C solutions based on Sierra Wireless product (AirVantage M2M Operating Portal)
Technologies:
- Java, Oracle, MySQL, SOAP and REST Web Services, Hibernate, Spring, JUnit
- Flex, JavaScript, jQuery, Velocity
Anyware Technologies
- Java Eclipse Engineer
2008 - 2009Development of applications based on Eclipse platform.