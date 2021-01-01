Retail
Sabrina DEMRI
Ajouter
Sabrina DEMRI
CHERAGA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Entreprises
Sarl ALMED
- Analyste Commercial
2013 - maintenant
ALLIANCE Assurances
- Analyste junior
Antibes
2012 - 2013
Formations
ENSSEA (Ex INPS) (Alger)
Alger
2006 - 2011
ingénieur d'État en planification et statistique
Réseau
Ahmed BENDOUMA
Amine ABDELAZIZ
Fayçal BENSAFIA
Hamza MEBARKIA
Louis-Serge REAL DEL SARTE
Noureddine BOUZEGAOU
Omar BERKOUK
Remi MOLLICONE
