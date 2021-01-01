Menu

Sabrina DEQUILBECQ

Créteil

Mes compétences :
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing online
Marketing
Informatique
Emarketing
PHP
Webmarketing
Traffic manager
E-marketing
Java EE
Gestion de projet
E marketing
Internet
NTIC
Référencement
SalesLogix
Personal Home Page
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Adobe Illustrator
MySQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft SQL Server
Drupal
ACT
eLearning
SQL
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Access
LAMP
HTML
Gimp
European Business Management
Customer Relationship Management
Adobe
Google Analytics
WordPress
Cascading Style Sheets
JCMS

Entreprises

  • Conseil départemental du Val-de-Marne - Chef de projet Web/Multimédia

    Créteil 2009 - maintenant Chef de projet web/multimédia : Intranet, outil de gestion dématérialisée des actes administratifs, du courrier (...), diverses applications Web PHP/LAMP, sites internet/extranet
    Pilotage et suivi des projets informatiques mis en œuvre dans les directions départementales : Définition des besoins, étude de faisabilité, rédaction de cahiers des charges, suivi de la mise en œuvre (charges, tâches, calendrier, ...) ; Suivi des opérations d'intégration de solutions progicielles métier ou X net ; Pilotage des développements internes et externes ; Suivi des applications en maintenance : évolutions fonctionnelles - suivi des anomalies - assistance 2ème niveau ; Référent Accessibilité et mobilité sur les projets du service
    Environnements techniques : CMS (Drupal, JCMS, Wordpress...), MySQL (requête, création BDD), Balsamiq Mockups, Freemind, Photoshop/Gimp, Illustrator, Indesign, Notions de HTLM et PHP…

  • GROUPE AMJ - Chargée de missions communication/multimédia

    2005 - 2009 Gestion d'applications
    * Gestion du CRM SalesLogix : support utilisateurs, création de comptes,
    administration des droits, extraction de données vers excel...

    Environnement : SalesLogix utilisateur, SalesLogix Administrateur, Base de
    données SQL Server

    * Webmaster : Gestion du contenu, mise à jour des nouveaux sites,
    proposition d'évolution du contenu et du design, optimisation des sites,
    stratégie de référencement naturel & payant, Formatrice (contribution, administration Spip...)
    Environnement : CMS (Spip), Internet, moteurs de recherche, Google

  • L-Prospect - Chargée de Production

    2003 - 2005 * Management d'un plateau de télé opérateurs (jusqu'à 8 personnes), dont
    formation
    * Elaboration des plannings d'appels du plateau ;
    * Suivi des résultats (qualitatifs, quantitatifs) ;
    * Prospection commerciale pour un réseau d'entreprises (industriels
    normands)
    * Relance clients, comptabilité.
    Environnement technique : CRM Act !, SQL, excel...

  • AMJ GROUPE - Chargée de communication

    PARIS 2002 - 2002 * Elaboration d'outils de promotion (panneaux d'affichage, flyers) ;
    * Mise à jour et redéfinition graphique du catalogue de formation ;
    * Elaboration du marketing mix d'un nouveau produit : passeport de
    compétences en informatique
    * Etude pour l'obtention d'agréments et de certifications d'éditeurs
    (Microsoft...) et d'organismes de formation.

  • EUROPEAN DATA COLLECTION CENTER - Télé-enquêtrice

    2001 - 2001 * Conduite d'enquêtes téléphoniques à thème, de satisfaction du SAV,
    « mystery shopper » dans les pays francophones (Appels en français dans un
    environnement international anglophone)

Formations

  • Ecole De Management De Normandie

    Caen 1998 - 2002 Marketing - Vente

    J'ai effectué ma 3eme année à Haarlem, PAys Bas : Obtention du diplôme EBM (European Business Management - Programme International anglophone) à la Business School of Haarlem

  • Lycée Sainte Marie

    Caen 1995 - 1998 Baccalauréat - Économie et Social (ES)
