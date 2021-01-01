Retail
Sabrina FERHI
Sabrina FERHI
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SIPRE
- Ingénieur chimie analytique
2016 - maintenant
Formations
Faculté De Pharmacie (Chateney Malabry)
Chateney Malabry
2012 - 2013
Réseau
Christophe BLANCHON
Karine DESONGINS
Pascal CARDINAEL
Yves ARNAUD
