Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sabrina GIROT
Ajouter
Sabrina GIROT
EVELLYS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Matînes
- Agent de production
EVELLYS
2012 - maintenant
opératrice sur machine
conductrice de ligne
kerméné
- Ouvrier
2011 - 2012
conductrice de ligne
opératrice sur machine
Bio3g
- Secrétaire
Merdrignac
2010 - 2011
activité administrative
Formations
Lycée Robert Garnier De La Ferté Bernard (72400 La Ferté-Bernard, France)
72400 La Ferté-Bernard, France
2004 - 2008
Bac pro
Secrétaire comptable
Réseau
Alain NJIMA
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z