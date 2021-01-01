Menu

Sabrina GODFRIN

Les Clayes-sous-Bois

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Cube
Cube OLAP
Datamart
Datawarehouse
Décisionnel
Olap

Entreprises

  • Bull - Consultant décisionnel

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 2008 - maintenant BULL / French Customs
    Dec. 2008 – June 2009 Data centers Urbanization – POC

    Mission : Modernize and urbanize reporting applications, build a BI methodology for development centers

    Project manager
    • Implementation of BI need strategy
    • Definition of standard deliveries for a BI project in customs environment
    • Definition of a communication process between different french customs teams
    • End users interviews
    • Business analysis to BI implementation (types de reporting, indicators, KPI, dimensions…)
    • BI trainings – Concepts (Kimball, Inmon…), definition, BI project management

    BI consultant – Proof of concept
    • Identification of functional objects from various customs applications eligible for urbanization (pooling of several concepts functionally close)
    • Designing ODS, datawarehouses and datamarts
    • Ensuring data integration plans and rules
    • Ensuring functional and technical documentation
    • Defining dimensions and indicators for the future Business Intelligence System according to the customs requirements
    • Defining specifications (general, technical...) for the first BI Project

    ______________________________________________________________________________________________


    BULL / ANTS
    Sept. 2008 – Nov. 2008 Test specifications

    Mission : For the Agence Nationale des Titres Securisés and the French Interior Ministry, specifiy all the tests strategy and scenarii in order to validate the BI application for the new Vehicles Immatriculation System (SIV project)

    • Define test strategy for the SIV project (architectural, qualitative and temporal)
    • Define test scenarios according to the general specifications
    • Write test sheets from the detailed specifications (file incoming / outgoing Data warehouse, Datamart, reporting and BO universe)
    • Implementation of the bugs management in Mantis (Novaforge platform)

    ______________________________________________________________________________________________

    BULL / French Customs
    Apr. 2008 – Jul.2008 Design Decision models Methodology

    Mission : Writing a methodology for developers in order to design BI solution according to the customers needs (Data integration, ODS, Datawarehouse, Datamarts)

    • Write a handbook based on feedback and projects experience presenting the main BI solutions
    • Write a practical guide from a customs example
    • Provide frames of documents associated with the methodology (Detailed Functional Specifications, Detailed Technical Specifications, plan risk models, ...)
    • Presentation of the new methodology to be accepted and implemented by developers teams all over France

  • Coheris FDV - Software Engineer

    Suresnes 2005 - 2007 CRM Software Editor for Unilever, Dentsply, BMS, J&J, Marie Brizard, Heineken…
    Mission : Development and maintenance of business intelligence projects (orders, incomes, Commercial operations ....), project management
    • Sql queries, stocked procedures development
    • Datamart and datawarehouse modeling and implementing
    • Data optimization
    • Report writing and testing - EasyDesicion V2
    • Implementation and administration of online reporting
    • Helpdesk, support
    • Assistance to the expression of need
    • Data analyzing and data integrating with DTS and integration services
    • Data quality control
    • Functional and technical analysis and technical specifications
    • Data Modeling (Multidimensional, relational)
    • Models designing (Star, Snow, galaxy)
    • Users training (Reporting, MDX)
    • Development of functionalities in ASP .Net

Formations

