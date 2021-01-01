Sabrina GODFRIN

Mes compétences :
Cube
Cube OLAP
Datamart
Datawarehouse
Décisionnel
Olap
Entreprises
Bull
- Consultant décisionnel
Les Clayes-sous-Bois 2008 - maintenantBULL / French Customs
Dec. 2008 – June 2009 Data centers Urbanization – POC
Mission : Modernize and urbanize reporting applications, build a BI methodology for development centers
Project manager
• Implementation of BI need strategy
• Definition of standard deliveries for a BI project in customs environment
• Definition of a communication process between different french customs teams
• End users interviews
• Business analysis to BI implementation (types de reporting, indicators, KPI, dimensions…)
• BI trainings – Concepts (Kimball, Inmon…), definition, BI project management
BI consultant – Proof of concept
• Identification of functional objects from various customs applications eligible for urbanization (pooling of several concepts functionally close)
• Designing ODS, datawarehouses and datamarts
• Ensuring data integration plans and rules
• Ensuring functional and technical documentation
• Defining dimensions and indicators for the future Business Intelligence System according to the customs requirements
• Defining specifications (general, technical...) for the first BI Project
BULL / ANTS
Sept. 2008 – Nov. 2008 Test specifications
Mission : For the Agence Nationale des Titres Securisés and the French Interior Ministry, specifiy all the tests strategy and scenarii in order to validate the BI application for the new Vehicles Immatriculation System (SIV project)
• Define test strategy for the SIV project (architectural, qualitative and temporal)
• Define test scenarios according to the general specifications
• Write test sheets from the detailed specifications (file incoming / outgoing Data warehouse, Datamart, reporting and BO universe)
• Implementation of the bugs management in Mantis (Novaforge platform)
Mission : Writing a methodology for developers in order to design BI solution according to the customers needs (Data integration, ODS, Datawarehouse, Datamarts)
• Write a handbook based on feedback and projects experience presenting the main BI solutions
• Write a practical guide from a customs example
• Provide frames of documents associated with the methodology (Detailed Functional Specifications, Detailed Technical Specifications, plan risk models, ...)
• Presentation of the new methodology to be accepted and implemented by developers teams all over France
Coheris FDV
- Software Engineer
Suresnes2005 - 2007CRM Software Editor for Unilever, Dentsply, BMS, J&J, Marie Brizard, Heineken…
Mission : Development and maintenance of business intelligence projects (orders, incomes, Commercial operations ....), project management
• Sql queries, stocked procedures development
• Datamart and datawarehouse modeling and implementing
• Data optimization
• Report writing and testing - EasyDesicion V2
• Implementation and administration of online reporting
• Helpdesk, support
• Assistance to the expression of need
• Data analyzing and data integrating with DTS and integration services
• Data quality control
• Functional and technical analysis and technical specifications
• Data Modeling (Multidimensional, relational)
• Models designing (Star, Snow, galaxy)
• Users training (Reporting, MDX)
• Development of functionalities in ASP .Net