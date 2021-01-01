Retail
Sabrina HARES
Sabrina HARES
Paris Cedex 8
En résumé
Entreprises
CRPCEN
- TECHNICIENNE CONSEIL
Paris Cedex 8
2013 - maintenant
CPAM HAUTS DE SEINE
- TECHNICIENNE CONSEIL
2012 - 2013
CPAM CHARTRES
- TECHNICIENNE CONSEIL
2009 - 2009
YSA CONSEIL
- ASSISTANTE AGENT DE RECHERCHE
2004 - 2009
Formations
Lycée Fulbert
Chartres
1997 - 2003
BTS FORCE DE VENTE
Réseau
Abdel-Karim AMZAL
Abdoul Karim DIALLO
Sabrina HOUËT
Theo CAPELANI
