Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sabrina LEGENDRE
Ajouter
Sabrina LEGENDRE
Mios
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Troovehotel
- Gérante
Mios
2015 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Antoine GAUDIOT
Fabienne LE QUERE
Nathalie ORHAN
Sarah FOFANA
Valérie THOMAS
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z