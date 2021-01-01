Menu

Sabrina MADI

Plaisir

En résumé

Mes compétences :
dynamique
Impliquée
Management
Motivée
Organisation
Rigoureuse

Entreprises

  • IKEA - Spécialiste Implentation et Développement

    Plaisir 2015 - maintenant Ouverture de la plateforme logistique de Dubaï :
    - WMS
    - Process et méthodes de travail
    - Outils informatiques

  • IKEA - Chargée de projets - Flow and Range

    Plaisir 2014 - 2015

  • IKEA - Technicien mapping

    Plaisir 2013 - 2014

  • ID Logistics - Chef d'équipe

    Cavaillon 2010 - 2011

  • La Truffe Noire - Chargée de Projets

    Marseille 2008 - 2010

Formations

  • IUT

    Aix En Provence 2010 - 2011

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :