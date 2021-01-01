Retail
Sabrina MADI
Sabrina MADI
Plaisir
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
dynamique
Impliquée
Management
Motivée
Organisation
Rigoureuse
Entreprises
IKEA
- Spécialiste Implentation et Développement
Plaisir
2015 - maintenant
Ouverture de la plateforme logistique de Dubaï :
- WMS
- Process et méthodes de travail
- Outils informatiques
IKEA
- Chargée de projets - Flow and Range
Plaisir
2014 - 2015
IKEA
- Technicien mapping
Plaisir
2013 - 2014
ID Logistics
- Chef d'équipe
Cavaillon
2010 - 2011
La Truffe Noire
- Chargée de Projets
Marseille
2008 - 2010
Formations
IUT
Aix En Provence
2010 - 2011
Réseau
Adrien LORAILLER
Brice PONSY
Charlotte VIVIER
Damien LENOIR
Damien PIQUET
Fabrice LE BILLER
Loïc PIERRON
Olivier KOZA
