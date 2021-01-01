Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sabrina MAMIS
Ajouter
Sabrina MAMIS
Clichy Cedex
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Grenoble
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
JENNYFER
- Manager magasin Pilote
Clichy Cedex
2016 - maintenant
Directrice magasin modèle
Formatrice région Rhône
Missions transversales
Jennyfer
- DirjeJJctrice magasin Formateur
Clichy Cedex
2012 - 2016
Directrice magasin
Formatrice région Savoir
Missions transversales
Claudie pierlot
- Directrice magasin
2009 - 2012
Directrice magasin
Missions transversales (France entière )
Ouverture stand /magasin /formation /audit
KOOKAÏ
- Manager
Saint-Denis La Plaine
2008 - 2009
Manager adjoint en alternance licence management option marketing
Formations
Licence Management Option Marketing (Grenoble)
Grenoble
2007 - 2008
Réseau
Fares TAB
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z