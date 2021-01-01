Menu

Sabrina MAMIS

Clichy Cedex

Entreprises

  • JENNYFER - Manager magasin Pilote

    Clichy Cedex 2016 - maintenant Directrice magasin modèle
    Formatrice région Rhône
    Missions transversales

  • Jennyfer - DirjeJJctrice magasin Formateur

    Clichy Cedex 2012 - 2016 Directrice magasin
    Formatrice région Savoir
    Missions transversales

  • Claudie pierlot - Directrice magasin

    2009 - 2012 Directrice magasin
    Missions transversales (France entière )
    Ouverture stand /magasin /formation /audit

  • KOOKAÏ - Manager

    Saint-Denis La Plaine 2008 - 2009 Manager adjoint en alternance licence management option marketing

Formations

  • Licence Management Option Marketing (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 2007 - 2008

