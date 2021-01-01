Menu

Sabrina NAIT RABAH

LILLE

A master student at the National School of Agronomy and Food Industries of Nancy in France. I was first graduated with honor from the institute of nutrition, food and agri-food technology of the university of Constantine in Algeria, where I have done my internship in the BIOQUAL laboratory (the results were published in International Journal of Biological Macromolecule), by the time, I got admitted to continue my studies in France and then I joined ENSAIA for a master (BIOMANE) called « dairy industry and quality»
During this master I started a very interesting experience of quality assurance apprenticeship that broadened my skills in quality.
I am a real passionate about food and food quality that is my favorite area, so I am looking for a position of quality engineer in the food industry or in a pharmaceutical industry.
I am a good communicator and a result-driver so I believe I possess the necessary qualification to start a brilliant career.

Mes compétences :
HACCP
Microsoft Office
Gestion de la qualité
Norme ISO 9001
Bonnes Pratiques de Fabrication

Entreprises

  • en industrie agroalimenatire - Apprentie qualité

    2016 - 2017 • Elaboration et mise à jour des documents qualité:
    -Fiches techniques
    -Étiquettes (selon les normes INCO).
    • Réalisation des plans de contrôle
    • Mise à jour du plan de maitrise sanitaire et du guide de bonne pratique d'hygiène (GBPH)
    • Mise en place d’une étude HACCP
    • Gestion des non-conformités
    • Gestion de la traçabilité (e-pack hygiène)
    • Programmation de l’étiqueteuse i700

  • Danone - Ingénieur process

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Suivi des étapes de production sur la ligne du fromage à pâte fraiche DANINO, du yaourt aromatisé et du brassé.
    • Maitrise du process de pasteurisation et de stérilisation.
    • Suivi des anomalies se produisant sur la ligne de production.

  • SARL RAMDY - Technicienne contrôle qualité

    2013 - 2013 • Réalisation des analyses physico-chimiques:
    -Dosage des protéines et de la Matière grasse
    -Dosage de l’acidité titrable du lait et de ses produits
    • Réalisation des analyses microbiologiques :
    -Dénombrement des coliformes.
    -Recherche de clostridium et de salmonelle
    • Réalisation des analyses organoleptiques

  • etablissement de santé d'Akbou-Béjaia - Technicienne laboratoire

    2013 - 2013 • Analyses du sang (calcémie, dosage du fer, FNS...etc.)
    • Analyses de l’urine (dosage de l’urée)
    • Recherche de parasites dans les selle

Formations

