Sabrina NAIT RABAH

A master student at the National School of Agronomy and Food Industries of Nancy in France. I was first graduated with honor from the institute of nutrition, food and agri-food technology of the university of Constantine in Algeria, where I have done my internship in the BIOQUAL laboratory (the results were published in International Journal of Biological Macromolecule), by the time, I got admitted to continue my studies in France and then I joined ENSAIA for a master (BIOMANE) called « dairy industry and quality»

During this master I started a very interesting experience of quality assurance apprenticeship that broadened my skills in quality.

I am a real passionate about food and food quality that is my favorite area, so I am looking for a position of quality engineer in the food industry or in a pharmaceutical industry.

I am a good communicator and a result-driver so I believe I possess the necessary qualification to start a brilliant career.



Mes compétences :

HACCP

Microsoft Office

Gestion de la qualité

Norme ISO 9001

Bonnes Pratiques de Fabrication