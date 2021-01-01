Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sabrina PASTORE
Ajouter
Sabrina PASTORE
MONTPELLIER
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Montpellier
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LANGUEDOC RESTAURATION
- Chargée des RH
maintenant
AMBASSADRICES
- Stage RH
maintenant
RECTORAT ACADÉMIE TOULOUSE
- Stage RH
maintenant
Formations
Université Montpellier 3 Paul Valery
Montpellier
2010 - 2011
MICRH
Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier Diplome Universitaire en Gestion des Entreprises
Toulouse
2007 - 2008
RH
Réseau
Claire SILVAIN
Coralie CANO
Frederic MOLLON
Galina BOROVKOVA
Laura GARBUIO-DIAS
Master 2 Gsrh UNIVERSITÉ PAUL-VALÉRY MONTPELLIER 3
Olivier GRIMAUD
Virginie CHRISTEN
William CASALS
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z