Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sabrina PERTOLDI
Ajouter
Sabrina PERTOLDI
Carrefour
employée
HERSTAL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Carrefour
- Employée
Autre | HERSTAL
2007 - maintenant
Formations
ECOLE COMMUNALE SUPÉRIEURE DE SECRÉTARIAT, D'ADMINISTRATION ET DE COMMERCE (ECSSAC)
- élève
Le Liège (37460)
2005 - maintenant
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z