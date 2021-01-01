Menu

Sabrina RATKOVIC

DUBAI

En résumé

Welcome to my profile!

With over ten years of experience in Human Resources Management and Administration across several industries from semi-government to start-up to international, I am passionate about working with people and help them realize their career goals. Through Talent Management, Learning & Development, Performance Management and Coaching, people get empowered and confident enabling them to shine in their role, and that’s what makes me happy.

The equation is simple and I truly believe in it: “you don’t build a business, you build people, and then people build the business.” (Zig Ziglar)

The best part of my job is to be exposed to an international and cross-cultural environment, that help me learn more about people and myself. Being a global nomad myself, originally from Bosnia and Herzegovina, born and raised in France, travelled around the world and started my professional life in Dubai. I am a very positive, friendly and committed person, I like to get things done!

Specialties: Generalist human resource management including change management, learning & development, coaching, talent acquisition, performance management, compensation, employee relations including conflict resolution and internal communications.

Mes compétences :
strong planning and implementation skills
Time management and organisation
Communication and interpersonal skills
Muti-task, working under pressure
well organized, attention to details
Onboarding
Employee Engagement
Performance Management
Coaching Training
Communication Skills
Employee Relations
Human Resource Management
Human Resources Management and Administration
Self-motivated
Staff Development and Training > Learning and Deve
Talent Management
Social Media
Bug Tracking System

Entreprises

  • News Group International - Regional Human Resources Manager

    2018 - maintenant Reporting directly to the Group HR Director, the role is a generalist one, being responsible for leading the HR, Administration & Learning function for Carma and SocialEyez Offices in the Middle East (UAE, KSA, Egypt & Lebanon).

    The role combines both strategic and operational aspects of HR & Learning, such as developing and implementing HR processes/policies, designing an Employee Induction Program, implementing Performance Management, Talent Management, and implementing an HR/payroll Information System across MENA.

  • Socialize Group FZ LLC - Human Resources Manager

    2013 - 2018 During my journey at Socialize, a leading social communications & media agency, I was hired to establish the HR function in a start-up environment. I took ownership of driving the HR strategy by establishing and managing the HR function and the complete employee lifecycle. The organize grew from 35 employees to over 100 employees at a point in time and since sold to We Are Social, a global Advertising Agency.

    Working alongside the senior management team, we reduced the attrition ratio and maintained employee engagement by implementing recognition & rewards schemes, salary bench-marking, as well as by following a thorough recruitment process to attract quality talent.

  • Masar Printing & Publishing - Assistant Human Resources Manager

    2008 - 2013 Masar Printing and Publishing Co, part of DMI [Dubai Media Incorporated] is the hi-tech printing house equipped with the most sophisticated, state of art advanced printing and publishing technology. I joined as a Training Executive, when Masar was part of AMG [Arab Media Group] handling training and development needs for 1100 employees, from planning, facilitating, monitoring and reporting, dealing with training and developments entities.

    During my tenure, I have handled all HR operations functions, from recruitment, onboarding, employee engagement, to performance management through to providing a smooth exit process, organization of wellness and social initiatives and events. As well as maintaining of accurate HR data and payroll.

Formations

  • Westford School Of Management (Dubai)

    Dubai 2012 - 2012 Post Graduate Diploma

    Strategic HR Management

  • Pôle Formation CCI Centre MIM

    Strasbourg 2003 - 2005 Master en Management International et Marketing

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :