Sabrina RATKOVIC

With over ten years of experience in Human Resources Management and Administration across several industries from semi-government to start-up to international, I am passionate about working with people and help them realize their career goals. Through Talent Management, Learning & Development, Performance Management and Coaching, people get empowered and confident enabling them to shine in their role, and that’s what makes me happy.



The equation is simple and I truly believe in it: “you don’t build a business, you build people, and then people build the business.” (Zig Ziglar)



The best part of my job is to be exposed to an international and cross-cultural environment, that help me learn more about people and myself. Being a global nomad myself, originally from Bosnia and Herzegovina, born and raised in France, travelled around the world and started my professional life in Dubai. I am a very positive, friendly and committed person, I like to get things done!



Specialties: Generalist human resource management including change management, learning & development, coaching, talent acquisition, performance management, compensation, employee relations including conflict resolution and internal communications.



Mes compétences :

strong planning and implementation skills

Time management and organisation

Communication and interpersonal skills

Muti-task, working under pressure

well organized, attention to details

Onboarding

Employee Engagement

Performance Management

Coaching Training

Communication Skills

Employee Relations

Human Resource Management

Human Resources Management and Administration

Self-motivated

Staff Development and Training > Learning and Deve

Talent Management

Social Media

Bug Tracking System