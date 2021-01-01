Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sabrina REGRENY
Ajouter
Sabrina REGRENY
Cergy
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Université de Cergy-Pontoise
- Chargée de communication
Cergy
2014 - 2015
Penelope Agency
- Communication
Paris
2014 - 2014
Val d'Oise Tourisme
- Chargée de promotion numérique
Cergy-Pontoise
2013 - 2014
SDP - PIMAVISTA
- Chargée de Projet web
2009 - 2011
PRIMAVISTA
- Graphiste
COLOMBES
2007 - 2009
Formations
Université Cergy Pontoise
Cergy Pontoise
2006 - 2007
Réseau
Adeline SIMON
Anne Lise ADVOCAT
Blanc EMILIE
Corinne AUGARDE
Emilie LEFEBVRE
Frederic CZERNESKI
Jean-Yves CROIZÉ
Nathalie GAUTHIER
Sonia GUIBRETEAU
Xavier GIRAUD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z