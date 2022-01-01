Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sage SAGE (MUANAMBELO)
Ajouter
Sage SAGE (MUANAMBELO)
Grtgaz
Change manager ERP
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Grtgaz
- Change manager ERP
Informatique | Paris
2021 - maintenant
SNOP AUTOMOTIVE
- Ingénieur informatique (ERP & Cybersécurité)
Technique | DOUAI
2018 - 2021
Formations
Skema Business School
Lille
2021 - 2022
Mastère Spécialisé en Management de projets et de Programme.
ISEN
Lille
2018 - 2021
Diplôme d'ingénieur généraliste en informatique
INSSET (Saint Quentin)
Saint Quentin
2015 - 2018
Licence en sciences et technologies de l'ingénieur.
Réseau
Arthur MABIALA
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z