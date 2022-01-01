Menu

Said BOUAOUN

GHOMRASSEN

En résumé

Cameraman
Montage
Traitement d'Image & son
Mixage
Prise de son
Prise de vue

Entreprises

  • Tv national - Cameramen

    2011 - 2011

  • Multimedia - Technicien sup technologie numerique de son et l'image

    2011 - maintenant montage , mixage , prise de son , scénario cameraman
    tous a propos de audiovisuel...

  • Radio regional - Montage et prise de son

    2010 - 2010

Formations

  • Ismaik (Tunis)

    Tunis 2007 - 2011 son & image

