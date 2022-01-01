Sakhria BOUABDALLAH

-
New Things Company
- Marekting & Buisness devlopment Manager
2014 - maintenant
-
Smartpharm
- Marketing Manager
2012 - 2013
Develop marketing strategy of the brand (product portfolio and innovations, promotional plan, tools for sale, ...) and communication strategy
Developing the range of products from conception to commercialization.
Always trained in the new techniques:
Participate in the design of financial targets of the brand,
Managing budgets and implementation of the marketing mix, packaging, promotional activities,
Participate in the discussion and development projects at the international level
Train and supervise the development of subordinates.
-
InvestInox
- Purchase Manager
2011 - 2012
Establish and operate the provider database
Process the purchase request
Follow the product consultation and selecting
Seek new sources of supply for better conditions of purchase
Collect information on new product
Establish a regular reporting
-
Numidis,Cevital
- Product Manager
2009 - 2010
* In charge of more than 2000 references
* Collect ongoing national and international information related to products
* Follow up broad consumer trends
* Identify the price positioning of products
* Develop promotions program
* Analyse competition activities
* Ensure the implementation on the sales area and support the sales force
* Analyze the results, and taking correctional actions
* Study the merchandising of retail space
* Identify unprofitable product to dereference
* Organize the launch of new products
* Building the Business Plan of the key product
* Enhance product offerings
* Study and develop the product merchandising
* Evaluate constantly the sales Result performance
* Ensure a competitive Intelligence (prices, products, promotions, services)
* Provide areas for development of new product
-
ENGTP,SONATRACH
- In charge of marketing development
2008 - 2008
* Represent the company towards customers
* Study and explore new market opportunities
* Prepare and present the management presentation at the annual conference of Top management of the Company subject: Competitive Intelligence
* Study contracts
* Ensure continuity relational with customers
-
Numidis,Cevital
- Commercial Manager
2008 - 2009
*Employees subordinate hierarchical: 3 to 22 people
*More than 500 references
*Follow up Panel sales Result
*Organize the sales area
*Participate in the opening of showrooms
*Enforce work procedures, reserve management, shelving products, compliance (manufacturing, health, safety)
*Apply the business plan and drive sales
*Recruit, train, motivate the team
*Team Manager Commercial and achieve results by developing revenue through promotional
*Follow-up individual team performance
*Listening to the customer and implement their needs into an action plan to develop and retain the customer satisfaction
*Check deliveries, inventory management and ensure the supply follow up.
-
PETROJET
- Assistante Project General Manager
2006 - 2008
* Manage the paperwork, translation, ensure dispatching and tracking of mail
* Provide instructions
* Prepare decision-making, monitoring of these decisions
* Represent management with clients
* Represent management at the business lounges
* Work closely with the Head office
* Participate in negotiations and the development of outsourcing contract
* Control document and followed the progress report of projects
* Changes procurement projects
* Ensure intelligence: collect and examine information relating to market development of the company
* Study the specifications, prepare bid documents and coordinate with the client
* Ensure relational continuity with customers, suppliers.
* To study and exploration of new market opportunities