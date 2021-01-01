Retail
Connexion
Sally GENELE
Ajouter
Sally GENELE
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CHAUVIN ARNOUX
- Technico-Commercial Distribution Secteur Grand-Est
PARIS
2015 - maintenant
LED LENSER / SELTEC
- Responsable Développement des Ventes
2011 - 2015
STEVIAL
- Technico-commercial (2 ans d'Alternance)
2008 - 2010
REXEL
- Technico-commercial (Stagiaire)
Paris
2006 - 2008
Formations
CNAM ICSV
Mulhouse
2008 - 2010
Responsable Commercial en Vente et Mercatique (BAC +4 en Alternance)
Lycée Jean Baptiste Schwilgue
Selestat
2006 - 2008
BTS Technico-Commercial
Lycée Ettore Bugatti
Illzach
2004 - 2006
BAC STI Option « Génie-Mécanique »
Lycée Ettore Bugatti
Illzach
2002 - 2004
CAP / BEP Maintenance Véhicules Automobiles Option « Génie-Mécanique »
Réseau
Alexis DEKINDT
Anne Celine DAIN
Aurélie CHALAT
Catherine BERTHEMET
Frederic PICHARD
Marie COURTOIS
Marine VAUTIER
Olivier HUGONIN
Thomas DEMARCHE
Virginie PALAU