Salvador Ordorica SALVADOR ORDORICA

Founder and CEO of The Spanish Group LLC, a first-class certified translation service based out of Irvine, California that serves a wide range of international clients.



A first-generation Mexican American.

I have risen from a freelance translator to the CEO of a company employing nearly one hundred and fifty full-time staff and language experts in less than ten years. The Spanish Group has become indispensable to multiple Fortune 500 corporations, as well as thousands of families and individuals across the globe by offering its certified translation service into over 90 languages.



I graduated cum laude with dual bachelor degrees in Political Science and International Affairs from the University of California Irvine, and studied at Universidad Complutense de Madrid in Spain and later the illustrious Institut d'études politiques de Paris, commonly referred to as Sciences Po. I am fluent in English, French, and Spanish and I am learning Mandarin Chinese and Portuguese.





When not working, I am an avid traveler and explorer. I have lived in numerous countries and brings an incredible depth of understanding and value to his ventures through his knowledge of cultures, languages, technology, global issues, and market trends. I am also an active member of the prestigious honor society Phi Beta Kappa. I continue to adapt and evolve my visions for The Spanish Group as the company plays an ever-bigger role in global markets and in peoples lives.