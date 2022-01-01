Menu

Sami BEN EL MAMOUN

Courbevoie

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Bank
Finance

Entreprises

  • Ernst & Young - Part-time Economic Advisor

    Courbevoie 2012 - maintenant - Developed an Economic model to estimate how an economy might react to changes
    in policy, technology or other external factors.
    - Provided practical recommendations concerning the economic impact of an external
    factor (legislation, taxes, pollution...)

  • BNP Paribas - Part-time Researcher at BNP Paribas Chair of Quantitative Finance

    Paris 2011 - 2012 - Developed an order book model using Hawkes processes.
    - Modeled and Analysed the properties of the prices.

  • SNCF - Blue-collar work experience

    2011 - 2011 - Maintained the onboard computer system and safety equipment of HST, on time.
    - Improved the computer control of inventory and human resources using VBA.

  • Keeneo - A 150-hour school team project on Video Analysis Surveillance

    2010 - 2011 - Developed a program to detect the shadows from a video sequence and to extract useful information.
    - Designed a Graphical User Interface GUI in Qt to provide the results of the program.

Formations

  • Université Paris 7 Denis Diderot

    Paris 2012 - 2013 DEA Laure Elie

    One of the top master's degree in Statistics and Finacial Modeling in France

  • KAIST (Daejeon)

    Daejeon 2012 - 2012 Graduate Exchange Student

    Management Science - Internacional Economics, Investment and Portfolio Management, Time Series Analysis, Programming and Algorithms (Design and Analysis)

  • Ecole Centrale Centrale Paris / ECP

    Chatenay Malabry 2010 - 2013 Applied Mathematics, Finance... - Financial Mathematics, Macroeconomics and Microeconomics, Statistics, Leadership work-groups, Physics.

  • Lycée Moulay Youssef (Rabat)

    Rabat 2008 - 2010 Intensive preparation in Math and Physics for the highly competitive entrance exams to the leading French business and engineering schools

