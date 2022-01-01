Sami BEN EL MAMOUN

Courbevoie2012 - maintenant- Developed an Economic model to estimate how an economy might react to changes
in policy, technology or other external factors.
- Provided practical recommendations concerning the economic impact of an external
factor (legislation, taxes, pollution...)
BNP Paribas
- Part-time Researcher at BNP Paribas Chair of Quantitative Finance
Paris2011 - 2012- Developed an order book model using Hawkes processes.
- Modeled and Analysed the properties of the prices.
SNCF
- Blue-collar work experience
2011 - 2011- Maintained the onboard computer system and safety equipment of HST, on time.
- Improved the computer control of inventory and human resources using VBA.
Keeneo
- A 150-hour school team project on Video Analysis Surveillance
2010 - 2011- Developed a program to detect the shadows from a video sequence and to extract useful information.
- Designed a Graphical User Interface GUI in Qt to provide the results of the program.