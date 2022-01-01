Sami BEN JAMAA

CIO, CTO, Senior Information Systems and Technology Executive with deep business acumen and more than 18 years of experience, creating business value driven by technology, systems and processes.
Has 12+ years of developing and executing global IT strategies and demonstrating good strategic appreciation and vision.
Lead business & IT alignment initiatives and built roadmaps and strategies related to mega transformational programs with more than 9 full Global SAP projects across Asia, M&A integration programs and various major IT consolidation projects. Practiced functional operations and management consultancy related to Supply Chain and Purchasing businesses.
Mes compétences :
ITIL Master
IT Strategy
Gestion IT
Innovation
Cloud computing
Big Data
Organisations humanitaires
Information Technology
Stratégie digitale
CIO