Sami BEN SALAH

Hi , I'm Sammy BEN SALAH . I'm 31 years old and I am a research and development engineer.



Holds an engineering diploma from the National Institute of Applied Sciences and Software Technology ( INSAT ). Currently and since 2011 , I held the position of an engineer R&D at Keonys.



In all my years of training and experience I have acquired a solid knowledge which makes me now able to participate in the design , realization and implementation of computer systems according to user needs .



I master the methods of analysis and conduct of IT projects, as well as languages ​​and tools leading to software development.



Mes compétences :

Javascript

MYSQL

UML

Merise

Java

Oracle

ASP.NET

SQL SERVER

J2EE

Silverlight

JQuery Mobile

JSF

HTML

3Dvia Composer

Android

Vb.net

Spring

DevExpress

BIRT

Csharp

Bootstrap

NoSQL

Product Development

Microsoft ASP.NET

JavaServer Faces

Java 2 Enterprise Edition

jQuery

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft C-SHARP

LINQ

AJAX

software development

management control

financial Management

building sites

Windows Communiciation Foundation

Visual Basic .NET

UML/OMT

Spring Boot

Solidworks

Microsoft Silverlight - WPF/E

Microsoft .NET Technology

Merise Methodology

JBoss Seam

Hibernate

Hiberate

Database Mgmt.

Cascading Style Sheets

Business Intelligence