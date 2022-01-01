Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sami JAOUADI
Ajouter
Sami JAOUADI
Tunis
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
General metal
- Responsable technico-commercial
Tunis
2004 - maintenant
ste nobel
- Gèrent directeur commercial
1994 - 2004
ste CIT CIM
- Service technique
1984 - 1994
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Achraf JAMMALI
Ahmed Saber ESSALHI
Azaiez ATEF
Jean Marc KOUASSI
Jean Raymond TOURE
Khaoula BEN HAMIDA
Sami FERIANI
Samir JEBABLI
Stéphane VANDENABEELE