Kiewit Construction Ltd
- Construction/Mining Engineer & Superintendant
2005 - 2010
Superintendant Construction and installation of Hydrolienne Prototype in « Saint Laurent
River »
Project: Work on barge and jack-up, Crane on barge (450 TN). Marine Electrical installation.
Responsibility: Work Supervision: Iron worker team, labours, Carpenter, subcontractors.
- Surintendant Kearl Oil Project (Alberta, Fort McMurray) for ESSO.
Project : construction of Oil sand plan. Total Project 1.8 Billion CAD. My part 75 MCAD
Responsibilities : Labours management : 05 Formen, 30 operators (truck, havey equipment) and 10
labours. Cost and scheduling management. .
- Superintendent Civil Works in Pétro-Canada (1 an). Total Project 50MCAD
Project : Construction of Coke faction Unit and 3 Butanes storages spheres in active Refinery.
Construction of electrical building.
Responsibility : Labours hiring and management (15 carpenters, 3 Forman, 10 labours, 4 welders, 10
Iron workers,10 pipefitter, Civil subcontractor), Work planning, cost management, Coordination with
client and relation with the client and the designer (Bentrel). Civil Works supervision, Formwork and
concret piping,
Safety Award: 260 000 hrs without accident (project).
- Mining Superintendant : Open pit Mine RAGLAN North of Quebec (Drill and blast, Excavation,
Hauling, water treatment, facility construction) :
Project : Raglan Mine Extrata 1.3M tonnes
Responsibilities: Drill and blast engineer: Timing and patterns. Labours, planning and cost
management. Equipment maintenance. (L8 et 860 Drill, EX1200, EX1100, JD600, 02 Hitachi 450, Cat
990 et 988H, 988G, 988F Loading, Trucks : CAT770 et CAT773, Mack 22 TN for hauling). Drill and
blast supervision: (Non electrical and Electronic system). Excavation and hauling supervision for Open
pit, Quarries. Work plan and security management.
50 000ML (2years) of drilled.
150 000 m3 of blasted rock (2years).
1000 000 m3 crushing rock (1 year).
10 000 MT hauling by shift.
Security Award: 100 000 hrs without accidents.
- Night shift Forman : Mine de Raglan XSTRATA
Crew : 6 to 8 Drillers, 2 Blasters, 4 Heavy equipment operators, 12 Drivers, Crusher Forman and 6
crusher operators (Summer operation).
- Office and Cost Engineer : Mine de Raglan XSTRATA
Planning; shift, week and month cost control. Production trend curves, forecast, Quality Management
(Qualité, environnement, sécurité).
1st price: Quality Award for Canadian District.
- Estimation: Cogeneration plan, Road, mining and industriel Facilities, Open pit, quaries and
crushing, Tunnel 3,5 km (18mx11,5m).