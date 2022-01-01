Menu

Sami KARA

Héry

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Well Reports
Superintendant
Electronic Systems
Time management
Scheduling management
Problem resolution skills
Long experience
Cost management
Commercial development
Quality Management
Polyvalent skills
Freight
Formwork
Forecasting
Excavations
Equipment maintenance
Project Manager

Entreprises

  • Davey Bickford - Technical Sales Engineer

    Héry 2012 - maintenant Technical support for blasting.
    initiation system technical support
    Account Manager
    Electronic Blasting Open Pit and Under Ground

  • Davey Bickfor - Senior Technical Engineer and Sales Manager

    2012 - maintenant with Davey Bickfor. EMEA region (Electronic System Initiation
    development)

    Technical manager for initiation system for EMEA region, and on application of the electronic system in
    Africa. Improvement of mining operations with the electronic system.
    In charge of commercial development in EMEA zone for supplying detonators and associated services.
    Frequent travels worldwide to mine sites.
    Customer Support Engineer for initiation products (detonators) in the mining, quarrying and civil
    works sectors. Supporting overseas subsidiaries worldwide (South Africa, Russia) and direct customers
    in EMEA area (Europe Middle-East and Africa). Focused on new technology (electronic detonators) and
    associated services (mitigating blast-induced adverse environmental effects).

  • Construction - Construction Project manager

    2011 - 2012 Project manager: Construction of Farnahm Bridge for « Ministère du Transport du Québec ». ;
    - Project Engineer : Construction of Rivière Rouge Bridge for « Ministère du Transport du
    Québec ».
    Project: Construction of Steel and concrete Bridge. The bridge elements are 4 girders of 4m height
    launched from the abutment and 4 piles (70 m height), the deck is 400 m long by 15 m larges. The
    maximum distance between piles are 98M`.
    Responsibilities: Subcontractors management, Formwork and steel inspection, cost control, work plan,
    coordination with the government.

  • Kiewit Construction Ltd - Construction/Mining Engineer & Superintendant

    2005 - 2010 Superintendant Construction and installation of Hydrolienne Prototype in « Saint Laurent
    River »
    Project: Work on barge and jack-up, Crane on barge (450 TN). Marine Electrical installation.
    Responsibility: Work Supervision: Iron worker team, labours, Carpenter, subcontractors.

    - Surintendant Kearl Oil Project (Alberta, Fort McMurray) for ESSO.
    Project : construction of Oil sand plan. Total Project 1.8 Billion CAD. My part 75 MCAD

    Responsibilities : Labours management : 05 Formen, 30 operators (truck, havey equipment) and 10
    labours. Cost and scheduling management. .
    - Superintendent Civil Works in Pétro-Canada (1 an). Total Project 50MCAD
    Project : Construction of Coke faction Unit and 3 Butanes storages spheres in active Refinery.
    Construction of electrical building.
    Responsibility : Labours hiring and management (15 carpenters, 3 Forman, 10 labours, 4 welders, 10
    Iron workers,10 pipefitter, Civil subcontractor), Work planning, cost management, Coordination with
    client and relation with the client and the designer (Bentrel). Civil Works supervision, Formwork and
    concret piping,
    Safety Award: 260 000 hrs without accident (project).

    - Mining Superintendant : Open pit Mine RAGLAN North of Quebec (Drill and blast, Excavation,
    Hauling, water treatment, facility construction) :
    Project : Raglan Mine Extrata 1.3M tonnes
    Responsibilities: Drill and blast engineer: Timing and patterns. Labours, planning and cost
    management. Equipment maintenance. (L8 et 860 Drill, EX1200, EX1100, JD600, 02 Hitachi 450, Cat
    990 et 988H, 988G, 988F Loading, Trucks : CAT770 et CAT773, Mack 22 TN for hauling). Drill and
    blast supervision: (Non electrical and Electronic system). Excavation and hauling supervision for Open
    pit, Quarries. Work plan and security management.
    50 000ML (2years) of drilled.
    150 000 m3 of blasted rock (2years).
    1000 000 m3 crushing rock (1 year).
    10 000 MT hauling by shift.

    Security Award: 100 000 hrs without accidents.

    - Night shift Forman : Mine de Raglan XSTRATA
    Crew : 6 to 8 Drillers, 2 Blasters, 4 Heavy equipment operators, 12 Drivers, Crusher Forman and 6
    crusher operators (Summer operation).

    - Office and Cost Engineer : Mine de Raglan XSTRATA
    Planning; shift, week and month cost control. Production trend curves, forecast, Quality Management
    (Qualité, environnement, sécurité).
    1st price: Quality Award for Canadian District.

    - Estimation: Cogeneration plan, Road, mining and industriel Facilities, Open pit, quaries and
    crushing, Tunnel 3,5 km (18mx11,5m).

  • Nova Uranium - Mining engineer

    2005 - 2005 Geology mapping and interpretation.
    - Drill survey, sampling and log core ;
    - Geophysics survey. Radioactivity grid and anomaly mapping. ;
    - Reserve estimation and geological model.

  • Geotechnical - Inspector & Internet technical support

    2005 - 2005

  • IFP Energies nouvelles - PhD

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2000 - 2004 Earth Sciences department, at IFP and ENSPEM "French Institute of
    Petroleum and École du pétrole et des moteurs" and at Pierre & Marie Curie University (Paris VI),
    France.
    - Use gas's isotopic fractionation in gas migration and therefore petroleum exploration
    - Training IFP on the TEMIS "modeling of the sedimentary basin"
    - Training "information drilling, production-layer" with the ENSPM
    - Training "Analyzes basins and oil exploration" with ENSPM in England (basin of Wessex).

  • Cnrs - DEA

    Paris 1999 - 2000 Training "geochemistry and thermodynamics" at CNRS of Orléans Publication: Stability and solubility

  • Sonatrach Algeria - Engineer

    1998 - 1999 training in Division Exploration Sonatrach Algeria (Well log interpretation)

  • Sonatrach Algeria - Student

    1997 - 1997 : training in different measure's instrument (Rock, fluid) C.R.D.

Formations

  • IFP School / ENSPM

    Rueil Malmaison 2000 - 2004 PhD

    Basin's Modeling option, Juin 2004 (no GPA -Verry Good)
    Isotopic fractionation evaluation in the sedimentary basin, during the migration "modeling and experimentation".

  • Université Orléans

    Orleans 1999 - 2000 DEA

    Material-Minerals, Geochemical modeling, Orleans University and C.N.R.S,

  • Ecole Nationale Polytechnique D'Alger

    Alger 1993 - 1998 Master of Science

