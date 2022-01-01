Menu

Sami KECHAOU

SFAX

My skills set includes planning and scheduling for short, mid and long term maintenance, project, shutdown activities in oil & gas using Maximo, SAP PM (ERP/3), Primevera, MS Project. Coordination of multi jobs with all relevant parties. My good communication skills enable me to lead regular maintenance planning meetings involving all trade disciplines, trainer of CMMS “MAXIMO4.1” for the technicians. In addition, I have a good command of oil and gas Systems of work and CMMS Software (MAXIMO & SAP), expertise in Primevera6, MS Project and good experience of procedures and process, with a commitment to safety and security principles policies.

  • AM Contractor - Maintenance Planner Engineer

    2016 - 2018 AM CONTRACTOR TUNISIA 15th Aug 2016 until 28th Feb 2018– MAINTENANCE PLANNER ENGINEER

    • Maintenance of CPF and annexe utilities project at BIR LITAIEM Field (with CFTP final client).
    • Pipeline and well site project at AL FAOUAR Field (with MAZARINE final client).

     Project planning with all resourcing for both project.
     As a leader for all maintenance plan activities, planning (daily, weekly…).
     CMMS implementation, responsible for maintenance data base creation, review and modification and update.
     Preparation of all guidelines and maintenance strategic documentation.
     Monthly KPI’s reports.
     CMMS trainer.

  • SNANGOL - MAINTENANCE PLANNER ENGINEER

    2013 - 2016 Within my current role, my duties included planning and scheduling all maintenance activities for 18 platforms, leading the maintenance planning meetings, review, updating and creation of job plans and preventive maintenance routines and preparation of daily, weekly and monthly reports. I facilitate the daily coordination between crafts and I support them for any SAP training and request.

  • ENI - MAINTENANCE PLANNER ENGINEER

    Lyon 2012 - 2012 I'm responsible to maintain and improve the onshore maintenance planning, reporting and scheduling business flow ENI Congo process. My role involves as follows:
    * CMMS implementation (creation of the maintenance data base, review, collecting engineering input, modification, spare parts and documentation).
    * Preparation of all guidelines and maintenance strategic documentation.
    * Coordinate the work between the engineering team and validate standard preventive maintenance routines developed by the team.
    * Leader for all maintenance plan activities and meetings with engineering team.
    * Prepare the monthly and weekly reports and KPI's. ;

  • ENI Congo - Maintenance Planner Engineer

    2012 - 2012

  • BG TUNISIA SFAX HASDRUBAL - MAINTENANCE PLANNER

    2009 - 2012

  • BG TUNISIA SFAX HANNIBAL - MAINTENANCE PLANNER

    2007 - 2009 My Duties included planning and scheduling all maintenance activities, leading the maintenance planning meetings and walk-down, review, updating and creation of new job plans and preventive maintenance routines (PMR's), and production and presentation of daily, weekly and monthly reports. (Aili and KPI's....).

  • OCEAN COSMETIQUE - PDG

    2005 - 2007 I was responsible for all technical and production activities. (My own project)

  • Faculté Des Sciences De Sfax (Sfax)

    Sfax 2000 - 2005 Master

  • Lycée Technique 9 Avril 1938 (Sfax)

    Sfax 1993 - 2000 Technician degree

