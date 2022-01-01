Sami KECHAOU

My skills set includes planning and scheduling for short, mid and long term maintenance, project, shutdown activities in oil & gas using Maximo, SAP PM (ERP/3), Primevera, MS Project. Coordination of multi jobs with all relevant parties. My good communication skills enable me to lead regular maintenance planning meetings involving all trade disciplines, trainer of CMMS “MAXIMO4.1” for the technicians. In addition, I have a good command of oil and gas Systems of work and CMMS Software (MAXIMO & SAP), expertise in Primevera6, MS Project and good experience of procedures and process, with a commitment to safety and security principles policies.



Mes compétences :

SAP

Maximo

Offshore Oil & Gas

SAP-PP- PO

Onshore Oil & Gas

Microsoft Project

Advanced Training

regular maintenance

onshore maintenance

good experience of procedures and process

good communication skills

SAP PS

SAP PM

SAP LO PR

SAP ERP

Microsoft Office

Maximo work management

Firefighting

Computer Hardware Maintenance

CMMS training