Sami KECHAOU

My skills set includes planning and scheduling for short, mid and long term maintenance, project, shutdown activities in oil & gas using Maximo, SAP PM (ERP/3), Primevera, MS Project. Coordination of multi jobs with all relevant parties. My good communication skills enable me to lead regular maintenance planning meetings involving all trade disciplines, trainer of CMMS “MAXIMO4.1” for the technicians. In addition, I have a good command of oil and gas Systems of work and CMMS Software (MAXIMO & SAP), expertise in Primevera6, MS Project and good experience of procedures and process, with a commitment to safety and security principles policies.
Mes compétences :
SAP
Maximo
Offshore Oil & Gas
SAP-PP- PO
Onshore Oil & Gas
Microsoft Project
Advanced Training
regular maintenance
onshore maintenance
good experience of procedures and process
good communication skills
SAP PS
SAP PM
SAP LO PR
SAP ERP
Microsoft Office
Maximo work management
Firefighting
Computer Hardware Maintenance
CMMS training