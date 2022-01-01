Sami LOTVONEN

-
Millipore
- Global Product Manager
Guyancourt
2017 - 2018
-
QPR SOFTWARE PLC
- Sr. Sales Manager
2016 - 2016
Sales of consulting services and QPR solutions, and account management of private sector customers.
-
QPR SOFTWARE PLC
- Sales Manager
2015 - 2016
Responsible for sales of digitalization, operational excellence, ISO 9001, process improvement, and enterprise architecture consulting services, and account management of private sector customers.
-
QPR SOFTWARE PLC
- Product Manager, Services
2013 - 2014
Product management for enterprise architecture and strategic transformation consulting services. Strategy development, portfolio management, marketing, presales and customer project initiation. Key Accomplishments: Service product development process implementation. Team lead and scrum master for a component in QPR EnterpriseArchitect software that was accepted in the Gartner EA tools Magic Quadrant of 2014 as the only new vendor.
-
QPR SOFTWARE PLC
- Consultant
2012 - 2013
Lead consultant in business process management and enterprise architecture. Responsible for project management and delivery of projects, customer trainings and presales activities. Key Accomplishments: For a global industrial goods manufacturer: Created 80+ processes for sales, marketing and customer service functions in detail in less than four months. Created finance processes to support SAP implementation. For a global chemicals company: Updated process architecture and lead a team of three to model marketing and product management processes.
-
NOKIA CORPORATION
- Lean Process Manager, Nokia Quality
2012 - 2012
Managed business process improvement projects. Led a community, and acted as a champion in process management and Lean approach. Designed a global approach to implementing business process management. Key accomplishment: Managed Voice of the Lumia Customer program to improve use of consumer feedback in all phases of technology and product development.
-
Startup for mobile marketing solution for retail companies
- Director, Business Development
2011 - 2012
Obtained a major TEKES (the Finnish public Funding Agency for Technology and Innovation) grant for a start-up creating mobile solutions for retail.
-
NOKIA CORPORATION
- Manager, Business Development, Nokia Corporate Development
2010 - 2011
Managed new business development and M&A projects, and Nokia corporate business development portfolio. Facilitated monthly meeting of the heads of business development. Key Accomplishment: Created business case for a new category consumer product that was used to make a favorable multi-million euro investment decision.
-
NOKIA CORPORATION
- Development Manager
2008 - 2010
Internal management consulting for Nokia's units and functions. Managed projects for strategic planning, strategy formulation and execution, organizational design and operational excellence. Facilitated workshops for division and department level management teams. Key Accomplishments: Managed corporate wide transformation program office to drive key business initiatives to increase active user base and mobile application downloads. Managed project to develop Nokia Search strategy. Managed an organizational change project for a R&D division.
-
NOKIA CORPORATION
- Process Owner, Customer & Product Quality, Nokia Customer & Market Operations
2004 - 2008
Managed process & IT development portfolio of product and logistics quality issue management processes with hundreds of millions of shipped products per year. Responsible for the whole lifecycle of ITIL IT service management. Facilitated strategy creation. Key Accomplishments: Initiated and managed a global quality issue management, field feedback and product safety and liability renewal program for process and system harmonization globally. Improved spare part planning process, annual savings of 10M EUR + by optimizing inventories.
-
NOKIA CORPORATION
- Manager, Business Analysis
1999 - 2003
(Several positions from application specialist to manager)
- Global concept owner for analytical CRM and Customer Service solutions.
- Technical implementation manager for demand planning tool of Europe & Africa region and country sales units.
- Project manager for financial planning & reporting applications, reporting & OLAP tools, and data warehousing at Nokia's IT division.