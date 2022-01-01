Menu

Sami NATHALIE

DIJON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • OSLOW PROD - Booking

    2010 - maintenant Booking, montage vidéo

  • Mieux La Vie - Sophro-Analyste

    2005 - 2009

  • Paribas - Responsable Formation

    1994 - 2001

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau