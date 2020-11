Hello, my name is BELAHCENE samia, i'm 24 years old. i am from Constantine, I've a master's degree in Toxicology and health from University of Mentouri Constantine-1. I have passed my doctoral competition in pharmaco-toxicology in university of jijel. Currently, i am affiliated to the biotechnology, environnement and health laboratory as a PhD student under the direction of Professor LEGHOUCHI Essaid.

My cordial greetings.