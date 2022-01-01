Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Samia KERROUCHI
Ajouter
Samia KERROUCHI
CASABLANCA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
WANA
- CONSEILLE COMMERCIALE ET CHEF D'AGENCE
2007 - 2008
Formations
École Supérieur De Technologie D'Oujda (Oujda)
Oujda
2000 - 2002
technique de communication et de commercialisation
technique de communication et de commercialisation
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel