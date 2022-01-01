Menu

Samia LEBON

SAINT-ANDRE

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Cache Cache Groupe Safa - Responsable de magasin

    2017 - maintenant

  • Vero moda Groupe Safa - Responsable de magasin

    2016 - maintenant

  • Promod - Vendeuse pret-à-porter

    Marcq-En-Baroeul 2013 - 2014

Formations